Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Panbazar

A massive fire broke out at Panbazar area in Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out on the first floor of Sheikh Brothers building.

The fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. As per reports, no causalities were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

With the growing cases of fire in the city, it has become a matter of concern. Every shop and malls across the city must take adequate measures in order to control the situation so that no live is damaged and there is no loss of property.