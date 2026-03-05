Massive Fire Breaks Out at Railway Mechanical Workshop in Dibrugarh

A major fire erupted on Thursday at the railway mechanical workshop in the Kadam area of Dibrugarh.

Thick smoke was seen rising from one of the storage sections of the workshop during the afternoon, alarming staff and people living nearby. The facility is known as the first mechanical railway workshop in Northeast India, making the incident particularly concerning.

According to initial reports, smoke was first noticed inside a store room within the workshop premises. As the smoke intensified, authorities were immediately alerted. Within a short span of time, around six fire tenders from Dibrugarh and Lahowal reached the spot and began efforts to control the blaze.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours as heavy smoke continued to billow from the affected section. The situation created anxiety in the surrounding locality, with many residents stepping out of their homes to assess what was happening.

Preliminary information suggests that welding work was being carried out inside the store when the fire started. It is suspected that sparks from the welding process may have ignited materials stored in the area. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause.

Sources indicated that valuable materials, including foam and plywood, were kept inside the store. The full extent of the losses is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, some locals alleged that a lack of proper precautions may have contributed to the incident. As of now, railway workshop authorities have not issued an official statement.

Officials from Dibrugarh Police and the Railway Protection Force have launched an investigation to find out what led to the blaze. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their probe and assess the damage.