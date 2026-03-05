Guwahati: Youth Burnt Alive in Fire at Bamunimaidam; Police Begins Probe

A youth was killed in a midnight fire at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati, prompting Chandmari Police to launch an investigation into whether the incident was accidental or an act of arson. The blaze broke out around 12:30 am in a cluster of shanties located between railway quarters in the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Amrit Mahto, a resident of Bamunimaidam. According to initial inputs, he was allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep inside one of the makeshift structures that later caught fire and was completely gutted.

Victim Burnt Alive

Police sources indicated that the fire engulfed multiple shacks in the area. However, no other occupants were present inside the adjoining structures at the time of the incident.

Mahto was unable to escape as the flames rapidly spread through the temporary dwelling. By the time the fire was brought under control, the structure had been reduced to ashes.

Investigators are currently working to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of deliberate arson and are examining all angles.

Residents Allege Delay in Fire Response

Residents have alleged that the fire and emergency services responded late to the incident, claiming that fire tenders reached the spot after a significant delay.

Authorities have not stated the alleged delay. Meanwhile, Chandmari Police continue their probe to determine whether the inferno was triggered by an accident or by miscreants.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

