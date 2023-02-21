Massive Fire Breaks Out in Bamunimaidan

A massive fire broke out in the Ganesh Nagar area of Bamunimaidan in Guwahati.

According to sources the incident took place by the spreading of fire from earthen lamps which were lit in a nearby temple.

The residence of Robin Chowdhury was burnt down in the fire incident. Property worth laks of rupees were destroyed in the incident.

The fire was extinguished by three fire brigade vehicles. Following the incident, locals and firefighters brought the situation under cool.

However, no loss of life has been reported till now.

Further details awaited.

Earlier, on February 11, a number of vehicles were reported to have been gutted in a fire that broke out at the parking lot of a building in Guwahati's Christian Basti area.

The unprecedented fire broke out at the parking lot of Silver Square building today morning.

According to information, the fire first erupted inside a vehicle that was being repaired. The blaze then quickly spread to other vehicles parked in the vicinity, gutting them completely.

Vehicles worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, sources informed.

Fire tenders rushed to scene soon after and efforts are on to douse the fire.