Massive Fire Claims Life of Deaf-Mute Girl in Assam’s Baksa; Arson Suspected

A tragic incident unfolded at Dihira, along the India-Bhutan border in Assam's Baksa district, where a 10-year-old deaf-mute girl lost her life in a massive fire, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as the daughter of Shantilal Kerketta. As per sources, Shantilal was sleeping on a stack of hay when his daughter climbed onto it. Moments later, the hay stack caught fire. Reportedly, while the father managed to escape and save himself, the child was trapped in the blaze and perished.

On the other hand, locals suspect that the fire may have been deliberately set. Following the incident, a police team arrived at the scene. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination at the Dr. Ravi Boro Civil Hospital in Mushalpur.