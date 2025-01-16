Assam: Man's Lifeless Body Discovered in Baksa, Family Alleges Murder

In a chilling incident in Assam's Baksa district, the lifeless body of a man was discovered in the courtyard of a house in Charaimari on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Bhavesh Kalita (32), a carpenter by profession had been working on a woodcraft project at the residence of Labanya Das when the situation took a horrific turn.

According to Bhavesh’s family, after consuming alcohol with two friends, the situation escalated into a drunken rage. They allege that Bhavesh’s friends conspired and murdered him. Initially, Labanya Das reported that Bhavesh had fallen from the upper floor while working, but his family insists it was a calculated act of murder.

Later in the afternoon, Bhavesh’s body was found in the courtyard of Labanya’s house. He was rushed to Mushalpur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Labanya Das, along with his friends Bipul Kalita and Kishore Das, was found wandering the streets of Musalpur in an intoxicated state. Local residents detained them and handed them over to the police. Tensions flared at Mushalpur Civil Hospital as Bhavesh’s relatives confronted the situation.

Clear signs of assault were visible on Bhavesh’s face, indicating a brutal attack. The Mushalpur police have arrested Labanya Das and his two friends, and investigations into the true circumstances surrounding Bhavesh Kalita’s death are ongoing.