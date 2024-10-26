Series Of Devastating Fires Cause Extensive Damage In Assam

In a spate of fires across Assam, multiple businesses and homes suffered extensive damage, with losses totalling in several lakhs. The fires were reported from Hailakandi, Barpeta, and Numaligarh.
In Hailakandi, a fierce blaze broke out at 'Cloth Store', a popular clothing shop, engulfing merchandise worth approximately Rs 20 lakh. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control, though the shop was left in ashes, with a significant loss of goods.
Meanwhile, in Barpeta’s Bhatnapaity village, a tragic fire gutted the home of Abu Shama Ahmed, leaving his family in shock. The fire destroyed property valued at around Rs 7 lakh, including Rs 2 lakh in cash. Family members suspect foul play, fearing that arson may be involved. With the assistance of locals, the fire was finally extinguished, though not before heavy losses were incurred.
A third devastating fire struck the business hub of Numaligarh Tiniali late at night. Several commercial establishments were ravaged, resulting in property damage worth several lakhs. Initial reports indicate the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit. Fire brigades arrived quickly on the scene to contain the flames.