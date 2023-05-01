Massive Fire Guts 7 Business Establishments in Assam’s Hojai

A massive fire gutted as many as seven business establishments in Assam’s Hojai district on Sunday night.
As per sources, the fire erupted in front of Purana Bazaar Vishal Market in Hojai. According to the police, the fire is suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit in an electronic shop named Arfan Electronics.
Meanwhile, it is estimated that properties worth crores of rupees has been destroyed in the massive inferno. Five fire tenders from Hojai, Dabaka and Lanka fire services reached the spot after being informed about the incident. The fire fighting personnel along with the collaboration of the police managed to douse the massive fire.
However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.