A devastating fire broke out at an LG showroom in Assam’s Jorhat district on Sunday.

The incident that occurred in Jorhat’s Purana Balibat is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

As per sources, electronics worth several lakhs were reduced to ashes in the blaze. However, due to the prompt response of the fire department, the fire was brought under control before it could spread further.