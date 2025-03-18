MORTH Approves ₹1019.16 Crore Revised Estimate for Jorhat-Majuli Bridge

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has approved a revised cost estimate of ₹1019.16 crore for the completion of the long-delayed Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Assam. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, March 18.

Taking to his social media platform X, Sarma stated, "The Revised Cost Estimate for the construction of the two-lane bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat over the Brahmaputra has been approved by @MORTHIndia. A revised cost of ₹1019,16,55,015 has been sanctioned to complete this crucial link to the world's largest river island."

The Revised Cost Estimate for the construction of the 2 lane bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat over Brahmaputra has been approved by @MORTHIndia.



A revised cost of ₹1019,16,55,015 has been approved for completing this crucial link to the world's largest river island. pic.twitter.com/6RnisqyQ8z — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 18, 2025

The project, which has faced multiple delays, witnessed a significant setback when the previous contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, abandoned the site in September 2023, halting construction. In response, Chief Minister Sarma engaged with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, seeking urgent intervention.

On October 3, 2024, Sarma assured that construction would resume soon, highlighting ongoing discussions between the state and central governments. He had earlier written to Gadkari on September 27, 2023, emphasizing the need to utilize the dry season to accelerate work and mitigate cost overruns.

The original project cost was estimated at ₹2650 crore. However, prolonged delays have led to a significant revision in the budget, now standing at over ₹1019.16 crore. The updated allocation aims to expedite construction, ensuring the timely completion of the crucial two-lane bridge that will enhance connectivity between Majuli and Jorhat, thereby fostering economic growth and improving transportation in the region.