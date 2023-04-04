Massive Hailstorm Hits Assam’s Dibrugarh

A massive hailstorm hit Dibrugarh in upper Assam, causing damage to around 67 villages on Sunday evening. The number of affected villages may increase as reports are still coming in.

The hailstorm uprooted many big trees and damaged electric poles in various areas of the town, leading to power outages. Repair work is underway to restore electricity.

An official from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that a total of 64 villages were affected by the hailstorm and storm in the four revenue circles of Dibrugarh. After the storm, heavy rain was also reported in many parts of Dibrugarh. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, but one person sustained minor injuries in the Chabua revenue circle.

The Dibrugarh district administration has sent relief materials to the affected families, including 3,000 tarpaulins for those whose houses were damaged. However, many people have become homeless and have sought shelter in other areas. The hailstorm caused extensive damage to various places in Dibrugarh, leaving many people in need of compensation.

This was the second time within a week that Dibrugarh was hit by a massive hailstorm, and the damages have been significant. The affected families are still struggling to recover from the damage caused by the storm, and the repair work is ongoing to restore power to the affected areas.

Earlier, on March 27, a massive thunderstorm lashed Dibrugarh district.

The thunderstorm disrupted normal life in the district and caused severe damage to houses and other properties.

Many huge trees and electric posts were uprooted at different places.

According to sources, as a result of the storm, an electric post uprooted and collapsed on a vehicle in front of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). As a result of this, the vehicle was severely damaged.

Moreover, most places in the district are now reeling under power cuts post the thunderstorm.