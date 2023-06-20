Assam: Massive Lottery Scam Unearthed in Tinsukia; 4 Held

Days after launching a search operation, Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended at least four people in connection with a massive lottery scam that was reported in Tinsukia district.
The Tinsukia Police carried out a search operation in various locations of Sivasagar district against the people involved in the lottery scam where several residents had fallen victim to the scheme involving luxury vehicles. The operation was also carried out at Dibrugarh’s Moran and Jorhat’s Teok.
The four accused were apprehended from Sivasagar district and the police seized two luxury cars and important documents from their possessions.
It may be mentioned that a case of fraudulent came to light in Assam’s Tinsukia on May 18 where individuals had fallen victim to a fake scheme involving luxury vehicles.
Perpetrators lured unsuspecting victims with the promise of luxury vehicle prizes, resulting in the embezzlement of crores of rupees under the guise of gift coupons.
The fraudsters organized coupon games supposedly in support of No. 2 Kadamani Namghar, and the winners were announced on Sunday, unbeknownst to the general public. However, the whereabouts of the recipients remain undisclosed.
According to sources, the Namghar Samiti, responsible for managing the spiritual center, claimed to have no knowledge of the gift coupons or their distribution. As a result, the Tinsukia police launched a search operation to apprehend the organizers involved in this scam.
The deceit extended beyond Tinsukia, as many individuals from Jorhat and Majuli also purchased these misleading gift coupons.