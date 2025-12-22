Massive Protest in Dhubri Over Alleged Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

Tensions rose in Dhubri town on December 22 evening as members of the Bengali Yuva Manch and Sanatan Samaj staged a protest at Panchmore against the alleged persecution and torture of the Hindu minority community in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The demonstration culminated in the burning of an effigy of Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government. Protesters also symbolically burnt Bangladeshi products, including biscuits and chips, while calling for a boycott of goods from Bangladesh.

The agitation was triggered by reports of increasing violence against Hindus across the border, particularly the recent killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth from Mymensingh. The incident has sparked strong reactions in Assam’s border districts, with Dhubri witnessing repeated demonstrations in recent days.

Protesters gathered in large numbers, carrying placards and chanting slogans condemning what they described as the barbaric treatment of religious minorities. Leaders of the Bengali Yuva Manch and Sanatan Samaj demanded that the Prime Minister of India intervene to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. They also urged the Indian government to suspend trade relations with Bangladesh until adequate security for minorities is guaranteed and condemned provocative statements from members of the Bangladeshi interim administration regarding India and the Northeast.

Nirmalya Paul, vice president of the Dhubri district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, called the situation unacceptable, alleging that the interim government in Bangladesh had failed to protect minority communities. He added that silence was no longer an option while violence persisted across the border.