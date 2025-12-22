Minority Groups Protest in Bangladesh Over Lynching of Hindu Youth

Amid renewed unrest and protests across Bangladesh over incidents of targeted violence, Hindu religious organisations and minority rights groups on Monday held a demonstration outside the National Press Club in Dhaka, condemning the lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man from Mymensingh.

The protesters alleged that the killing reflected a growing pattern of religious extremism, repeated attacks on minority communities and a failure of the administration to act decisively. Several organisations that have long raised concerns over minority rights participated in the protest, linking Dipu Das’s death to what they described as a climate of impunity across the country.

Explaining the reason for the demonstration, one protester said that Dipu Das, who worked in Bhaluka in Mymensingh, was an innocent member of a religious minority who had recently been promoted at work due to his dedication. Protesters alleged that he was falsely accused of religious defamation before being lynched.

According to the protesters, Dipu Das was beaten, hung from a tree and later set on fire. They said the incident had exposed the extent of religious extremism and persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. Strong criticism was also directed at what they described as silence from authorities and political leaders following the killing.

Protesters claimed that the incident did not receive adequate media coverage and alleged that no major political party had spoken out against it. They also criticised the country’s chief adviser for not issuing a statement, demanding his removal and accusing the leadership of moral and administrative failure.

Placing the incident in a broader context, protesters said that December, traditionally observed as Bangladesh’s Victory Month, has seen repeated attacks on minority communities. They claimed that at least five people from religious minorities had been killed this month alone. Allegations were also raised about harassment in Jhenaidah, where an individual was reportedly targeted for wearing a red thread, a religious symbol, and labelled a foreign agent.

The demonstrators further alleged systemic failures, claiming that since January, more than 50 people from minority communities have been killed and over 40 cases of religious defamation filed against them. Warning of serious consequences, they said continued persecution could threaten the country’s social fabric.

Concerns were also raised about the political climate ahead of elections, with protesters questioning whether minorities would be able to vote freely and safely. Some warned of continued agitation if authorities failed to ensure security and justice, stating that their core demand was protection, accountability and equal rights.

The protest over Dipu Das’s killing took place amid an uneasy calm in Dhaka following days of violent unrest last week. Tensions escalated after the killing of activist Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho, who was shot in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area on December 12 and later died on December 18 after being flown to Singapore for treatment. His death sparked protests at Shahbagh, leading to further unrest in the capital.

Reacting to the developments, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in an email interview with ANI, accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of presiding over growing lawlessness. She warned that continuing violence was destabilising Bangladesh and affecting its regional relationships.

Hasina alleged that the interim government had failed to protect minorities and allowed extremist forces to gain influence. She claimed that convicted terrorists had been released and that radical groups were being allowed space in public life, warning that Bangladesh’s secular character was under threat.

Linking domestic unrest to diplomatic consequences, Hasina said India was closely watching developments, including attacks on minorities and growing instability. She blamed the interim government for the strain in India-Bangladesh relations, citing anti-India protests and security concerns.

Her remarks came as unrest continued across Bangladesh, with reports of vandalism and attacks on media houses. The Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong also announced the suspension of visa services following a security incident.

Hasina said a responsible government must protect diplomatic missions and maintain law and order, warning that failure to do so would further damage Bangladesh’s international credibility.

