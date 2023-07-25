Massive Rally in Haflong Condemns Barbaric Attack on Tribal Women in Manipur

A massive protest rally was held on Tuesday at Haflong in Assam’s Dima Hasao, denouncing the appalling attack on tribal women in Manipur on May 4.
Organized by the Dima Hasao Joint Women's Organisation, the rally saw participation from various communities in the region. Protesters marched through the main streets, starting from Lalfield to Synod rotary and Council Rotary before gathering in front of the DC office.
During the demonstration, a memorandum was submitted to the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the DC, with copies also given to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DC.
The protesters expressed shock, sorrow, and anger over the heinous incident where two tribal women were publicly paraded naked, gang-raped, and brutally assaulted by a mob. Tragically, the teenage brother of one victim was also killed while trying to protect his sister.
The rally shed light on the prevailing existential angst of women in Manipur and the nation due to the ongoing conflict. The organization stated that such cases often go unreported, and even if reported, authorities rarely take appropriate actions against the perpetrators.
Condemning the abhorrent act, the Dima Hasao Joint Women's Organisation demanded that the Central and State governments, National Commissioner for Women, and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take immediate action against the offenders.
They urged for the harshest punishment possible to prevent such inhumane and cruel acts against women in the future. The protest aimed to seek justice for the victims and their families and bring an end to such horrific crimes in society.