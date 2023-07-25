Minor Among Seven Arrested So Far in Manipur Viral Video Case

Manipur Police on Monday arrested another person in connection with the horrific viral video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit northeastern state making it to a total of seven arrests made so far. The seventh accused was arrested from Thoubal district.
The police informed that one juvenile was also arrested in connection with the incident.
Taking to Twitter, the police said, “7(seven) accused persons including 1(one) Juvenile Arrested/Apprehended in the Viral Video Case. As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether, 07 (seven) accused persons including 01 (one) juvenile have been arrested/apprehended in the case so far. The State police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hide-outs.”
Manipur made the first arrest on July 20, a day after the video went viral on social media platforms. Later in the day, three more were arrested and all the four arrestees were sent to four-day police custody on July 21.
It may be noted that a video surfaced on online platforms where two women were seen being paraded naked and constantly molested by their captors.
According to Manipur police, the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both women were allegedly gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down.
The police, however, said the incident happened in another district, though the first information report (FIR) was filed in Kangpokpi.