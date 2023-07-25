Minor Among Seven Arrested So Far in Manipur Viral Video Case

Taking to Twitter, the police said, “7(seven) accused persons including 1(one) Juvenile Arrested/Apprehended in the Viral Video Case. As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether, 07 (seven) accused persons including 01 (one) juvenile have been arrested/apprehended in the case so far. The State police is making all-out effort to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hide-outs.”