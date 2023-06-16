Massive Rock Descends On Local’s Residence In Hajo; Three Injured

A massive rock descended from Hatimura Hill in Assam’s Hajo and crashed into a local’s residence on Friday.
The incident took place in Hajo’s Bamundi village.
According to sources, the rock descended on Narayan Rajbongshi’s residence causing significant injuries to three individuals.
The incident also inflicted substantial damage upon Rajbongshi's residence.
Manu Rajbongshi (32) himself was injured in the incident and the other two injured were Chandana Rajbongshi (25) and Rupjyoti Rajbongshi (02).
Immediate medical attention was sought, and all three were admitted to a nearby hospital.
Sources indicate that the rock's displacement can be attributed to the relentless and substantial rainfall experienced in the area.
The locals have earnestly appealed to the Government for assistance in both the reconstruction of the affected residence and financial support to aid in the treatment of the injured individuals.