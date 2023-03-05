Massive Soil Erosion Triggered by Brahmaputra Poses Threat in Dibrugarh

Massive erosion triggered by the Brahmaputra River poses a threat to the safety dam Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) dyke and the Dibrugarh town of Assam.

A huge land mass behind Dibrugarh Gurudwara was gobbled up by the Brahmaputra which has now led to uncertainty and fear in the minds of people of the vicinity.

The DTP dyke is less than 10 meters away from the erosion area.

The Water Resources Department is making arrangements to prevent landslides on a war footing.

On October 11, the water level of streams of the Brahmaputra rose in Dibrugarh due to incessant heavy rainfall causing water logging in several parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has been taking all precautionary measures to control the massive erosion. According to experts, the river course of Brahmaputra has changed suddenly which is one of the reasons for the massive erosion.