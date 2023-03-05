Crucial Meeting on Govt Formation in Tripura & Nagaland Concludes in Delhi

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the Northeast, the BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with the help from ally NDPP in Nagaland and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) failed to hit the majority mark despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state.

NPP chief Conrad K Sangma last Friday evening had already submitted the letter of support to the state Governor, Phagu Chauhan signed by 32 MLAs of the NPP, BJP, HSPDP and two Independent to form the Government in alliance with the NPP.

Conrad Sangma will be sworn-in for his second term as Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

In Nagaland, the newly elected NDPP MLAs met in Kohima and elected Neiphiu Rio as the leader of the legislature party. Rio, who is the longest serving chief minister of the state, is all set to retain his office for the fifth consecutive term.

Neiphiu Rio tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Nagaland to Governor La Ganesan and staked claim to form the new government in the state on Saturday.

The ruling NDPP-BJP retained power in the Nagaland election, with the two parties having secured 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, as per the data by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

Neiphiu Rio won from the Northern Angami-II seat, defeating Congress leader Seyievilie Sachu.

In Tripura, BJP-IPFT wins 33 seats and is set to form the government under the leadership of Manik Saha. He will continue as the state chief minister for the second consecutive term.

The Election Commission has declared the results for all 60 seats in Tripura. Congress has won just 3 seats, CPM 11, Tipra Motha 13.