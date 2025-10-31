Matrix Cinema in Guwahati Gifts Saplings to Viewers of Roi Roi Binale

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, Matrix Cinema Hall in Beltola, Guwahati has taken an inspiring initiative by gifting a sapling to every viewer attending the screening of his final film, Roi Roi Binale.

The eco-conscious gesture, organised by the NRD Group, beautifully reflects Zubeen’s lifelong love for nature and his belief that “where there are trees, there is life.”

Cinema hall owner Nipen Das said the initiative aims to carry forward Zubeen’s legacy of love for life and the environment. “We have already distributed over 10 lakh saplings through our group, and in the coming days, we plan to gift more to fans who come to watch the film,” Das said.

He further appealed to the public not to waste the saplings, but to plant and nurture them in memory of the beloved artist.

Das also announced that Zubeen Garg’s birthday will be celebrated through a three-day programme — on November 16 in Delhi, November 17 across various districts of Assam, and November 18 in Guwahati city, with cultural tributes and fan events at each location.

As part of the celebration, the group will distribute blankets and food to 5,000 homeless people and release a book on ZubeenGarg on November 16, which will be distributed free of cost.

The initiative has earned widespread praise from fans and environmentalists, who described it as a “living tribute” to an artist whose songs embodied love, compassion, and harmony with nature

