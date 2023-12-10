Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital Saket Launches OPD Services in Dibrugarh's Apeksha Hospital
North India’s leading healthcare provider, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital Saket announced the launch of its exclusive Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Spine Surgery OPD services in partnership with Apeksha Hospital in Dibrugarh.
Present during the launch was Dr. Harshavardhan Hegde, Senior Director - Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Spine Surgery, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital Saket & Team. They will be available for primary consultations on the second Saturday of every month from 1 pm to 3 pm.
The launch of this OPD services aims to make advanced Spine Surgery services easily accessible to the residents of Dibrugarh and surrounding areas, ensuring local communities have access to world-class healthcare expertise.
Sharing insights on the advanced techniques, Dr. Harshavardhan Hegde, Senior Director - Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Spine Surgery, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital Saket said, "With the rapid growth in technology and science, newer and better surgical treatments are available at our disposal to treat patients with various spine ailments. Our partnership brings advanced Ortho-Spine Surgery services closer to the community in Dibrugarh. By providing consultations and utilizing state-of-the-art techniques such as Minimally Invasive and Navigation-Assisted Spine Surgery, we aim to enhance patient outcomes and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals in the region.”
He also emphasized the importance of education on healthy living and early disease detection, particularly regarding musculoskeletal problems. Dr. Hegde stressed the correlation of joint pain and knee problems with factors such as body weight, calcium intake, and bone density. Early detection and lifestyle modifications, according to him, play a pivotal role in managing these conditions effectively. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering specialized care with precision and compassion.
Over the past years, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket has been actively working towards offering best-in-class standards of healthcare facilities in spine treatment in the country with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge industry-leading technology.