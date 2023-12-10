Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital Saket Launches OPD Services in Dibrugarh's Apeksha Hospital

Sharing insights on the advanced techniques, Dr. Harshavardhan Hegde, Senior Director - Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Spine Surgery, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital Saket said, "With the rapid growth in technology and science, newer and better surgical treatments are available at our disposal to treat patients with various spine ailments. Our partnership brings advanced Ortho-Spine Surgery services closer to the community in Dibrugarh. By providing consultations and utilizing state-of-the-art techniques such as Minimally Invasive and Navigation-Assisted Spine Surgery, we aim to enhance patient outcomes and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals in the region.”