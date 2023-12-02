Tinsukia Medical College Hospital Likely to Get Operational from June 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hinted about the probable chances of the Tinsukia Medical College Hospital getting operational from June 2024 onwards.
The chief minister further stated that the state government has already appealed for accreditation from the National Medical Council (NMC) in this regard.
The state government is also eyeing to appoint up to 85 doctors to the medical college within the next three to four days, the chief minister stated.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “We have already appealed for accreditation from the NMC. A team of NMC is likely to visit Tinsukia Medical College in January or February next year for an inspection. The Tinsukia medical college will have around 100 seats. If all goes well, I believe we will be able to open the medical college in the new academic year beginning in June 2024.”
Prior to that, the state government will begin with Outpatient Department (OPD) and Inpatient Department (IPD) services at the medical college hospital, the chief minister told further.