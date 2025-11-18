May You Be Born Again And Again

This is an english translation of an Assamese poem written by Amlan Dewry. The translation was done by Tonmoyee Rani Neog

When seeking a mere glimmer of light from the sky,

a star descended wholly into our hands.

Seeking only a hint of azure from the sea,

we painted a boundless canvas.

Beyond the custom of your absence,

we could make nothing our own.

Will a child's face, sleeping upon

the bough of fractured dreams, lay us to rest?

Your murmuring pervades the firmament,

your veil is drawn across the waters!

We have finally tried to orchestrate a life named Zubeen.

On this day of your birth, we beseech you again be our sky,

by whose faith humanity may count day and night,

by whose presence rain shall descend for the trees,

in whose refuge nature may discover seamless sleep,

in whose immensity mortals may hear nothing but the voice of ineffable silence!!

Happy Birthday!

Tonmoyee Rani Neog is a Researcher and writer based in Germany.

