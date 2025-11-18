‘Sobi Hoi Hoi Kobihi Kahini’: Guwahati College Students Celebrate ZG’s 53rd Birthday Through Art

In honor of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birthday, Guwahati College students organized a special painting exhibition and cultural event, celebrating his immense contribution to music and art. The event represents a meaningful effort by the college to celebrate the enduring impact and creative legacy of the beloved artist, whose work continues to inspire and resonate with people across generations.

The exhibition, titled “Sobi Hoi Hoi Kobihi Kahini,” showcased a series of paintings inspired by Zubeen Garg’s song lyrics. Students creatively depicted the emotions and stories behind his songs, offering a vibrant visual tribute to the singer. Spectators attending the event were deeply impressed, connecting with the artwork and appreciating the artistic interpretations.

In the evening, the college hosted a cultural program named “Pritir Xubakh 1.0,” in collaboration with the Teachers’ Association and the Guwahati College Students’ Union. The event featured live renditions of Zubeen Garg’s popular songs, dance performances, and other artistic tributes, allowing students to express their admiration and celebrate his legacy.

The tribute resonated with warmth, passion, and gratitude. Through art, music, and dance, they not only celebrated his legacy but also reminded everyone of the deep, enduring bond between the singer and his fans, one that transcends distance and time.

Also Read: Kasiyoli Shows How Seeing Designs Everywhere Can Spark a New Wave of Sustainable Creativity