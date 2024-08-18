Meghalaya Cops Open Fire on Escaping Miscreants in Assam's Dudhnoi

Turmoil erupted in Dudhnoi locality of Assam's Goalpara district on Sunday after the Meghalaya police allegedly opened fire on two miscreants, sources said.
According to sources, the operations began when the police team chasing the two miscreants reached Dudhnoi this evening.
However, the suspects attempted to flee, which prompted the Meghalaya police to open fire on them. The police allegedly fired three shots on the miscreants.
The police team, dressed as civilians were on a Bolero vehicle chaisng the scooter-borne suspects. It has been estimated that around 8-9 police personnel dressed as common men were inside the vehicle.