Assam: Thief Shot And Killed In "Retaliatory" Police Firing

A thief with a history of crimes was shot in police firing in Assam's Kamrup district on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining serious wounds, however, has succumbed.
Kamrup superintendent of police Ranjan Bhuyan stated that the suspect, identified as Boga alias Anowar Hussain, was wounded in retaliatory firing after he had initiated the gunbattle by shooting at an Investigation Officer.
"He was involved in a lot of cases not only in Kamrup district but also in Guwahati and had been arrested several times earlier. Today, we got information about his whereabouts and a team led by IC Amarjyoti Kakati reached the location. When he saw the police arrive, he tried to escape and shot at the personnel prompting them to retaliate," Bhuyan said.
He added, "We recovered a pistol, probably 9mm, along with empty cartridges from the scene. We have preserved it because it contains his fingerprints. We also found a mobile handset and his handkerchief. Some drug containers were also found and he was possibly under the influence due to which he fired at the police."
The gunned thief had operations spread across several districts of Assam and the police were looking for a long time. "I think law has taken its course and he died today after such a long criminal history," the SP further said.
Notably, the deceased, Anowar Hussain, was shot by the police once before and had sustained injuries to his leg. This time, his injuries were more serious and he succumbed.
Meanwhile, IC Amarjyoti Kakati of Bijoynagar Police, who shot and killed the accused said, "We had information from reliable sources that Boga was consuming drugs at a place near Nahira Satrapara. I reached the scene with other officials and saw him. As I got out of the vehicle, he brandished his firearm and tried to shoot at me, but his pistol malfunctioned and he dashed from there. As I followed him, he tried to jump a wall and escape but failed. Then out of nowhere, he shot at me so we had to fire. Three to four rounds were shot and he was injured after which I informed my superior and he was rushed to a hospital."
The firing incident occurred at Nahira Satrapara in Dakhin Kamrup's Palasbari. He was reportedly with two others, drinking and abusing drugs at the scene when the police arrived. His network was also spread outside Assam across other northeastern states. His accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
An eyewitness at the scene corroborated the police statements about the shooting.