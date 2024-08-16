Assam: Thief Shot And Killed In "Retaliatory" Police Firing

Meanwhile, IC Amarjyoti Kakati of Bijoynagar Police, who shot and killed the accused said, "We had information from reliable sources that Boga was consuming drugs at a place near Nahira Satrapara. I reached the scene with other officials and saw him. As I got out of the vehicle, he brandished his firearm and tried to shoot at me, but his pistol malfunctioned and he dashed from there. As I followed him, he tried to jump a wall and escape but failed. Then out of nowhere, he shot at me so we had to fire. Three to four rounds were shot and he was injured after which I informed my superior and he was rushed to a hospital."