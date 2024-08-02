Meghalaya Miscreants Vandalise Assam Family's Residence Along Border

Tensions have once again escalated at the Assam-Meghalaya border in Guwahati with miscreants inflicting terror on residents, reports said.
As per sources, a group of Khasi men and women from Megahlaya allegedly vandalised the residence of a person named Nurul Islam in Basistha’s Borpothar locality on Friday morning.
According to an FIR filed by Nurul Islam at the Basistha Police Station, his family was attacked by local goons of Boro Basti and Garo Basti in Meghalaya. He also claimed that they broke his boundary gate and wall, and further threatened to kill him and his family members if they did not vacate the place.
Islam also alleged that the group of goons forcefully took all his valuable documents without any official orders.
The victim further highlighted the fact that despite the agreement signed between the Assam and Meghalaya governments on the border issue, local goons continuously encroach on Assam’s land without paying any heed on the status-quo of both governments.
Meanwhile, right after being informed, a team of Basistha police arrived at the scene to handle the situation, sources said. Residents of the border areas in Guwahati are now living in fear, anxiety, and panic as they navigate the ongoing unrest.
In regard to the situation, Nurul Islam further appealed the police and authorities for protection as he feels his life is in danger.