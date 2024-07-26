HNYF Bars Assam Vehicles from Entering Meghalaya Tourist Spots; Police Intervene

The Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF), taking action against tourist taxis and private cars with Assam registration, barred them from entering Meghalaya's Umtyngngar area on Friday, sources said.
However, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang, confirmed that the matter has been sorted out and that vehicles are now able to proceed to their destinations.
Earlier today, vehicles with Assam registration (AS) were reportedly prevented from proceeding to popular tourist destinations like Sohra and Dawki in Meghalaya. The HNYF's decision follows in response to allegations that local vehicles are being prevented from ferrying passengers to these destinations.
The HNYF had declared a ban on Assam-registered vehicles from carrying tourists to these areas.
In response to this, the police and district administration were deployed to the region to manage the situation and ensure order.
Additionally, 10 individuals have been taken into police custody in connection with the incident, sources said.