Meghalaya Youth Apprehended With Pistol in Assam’s Goalpara

Earlier in May this year, at least three youths were arrested with one .32mm pistol during an operation in Assam’s Karimganj district. Acting on a tip, an operation led by Officer-in-Charge of Badarpur Police Station, Samser Kalowar, was carried out at Naka checking in Alekargool area where they intercepted a scooter carrying three persons and apprehended them with the pistol, police informed.

The police apprehended the three youths, identified as Mumim Uddin, Mohammed Ibrahim and Jainal Ahmed, and seized the pistol and scooter on which they were riding.

The police informed that during the initial interrogation they revealed that the pistol was bought from Dimapur in Nagaland and had plans to sell them in Assam.