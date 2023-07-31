Meghalaya Youth Apprehended With Pistol in Assam’s Goalpara

A youth from Meghalaya was arrested and a hand-made pistol was seized from his possession in Assam’s Goalpara, reports said on Monday.
The arrested youth has been identified as Enamul Haque. As per reports, he is a resident of Meghalaya’s Phulbari.
As per sources, the police received specific inputs about Enamul Haque arriving at Simolabari area to sell pistols. Enamul was reportedly arrested after the Goalpara Police conducted search operations at Simolabari Tiniali in Lakhipur. The operation was led by the Officer-in-Charge of the Dhumerghat Police Station.
Earlier in May this year, at least three youths were arrested with one .32mm pistol during an operation in Assam’s Karimganj district. Acting on a tip, an operation led by Officer-in-Charge of Badarpur Police Station, Samser Kalowar, was carried out at Naka checking in Alekargool area where they intercepted a scooter carrying three persons and apprehended them with the pistol, police informed.
The police apprehended the three youths, identified as Mumim Uddin, Mohammed Ibrahim and Jainal Ahmed, and seized the pistol and scooter on which they were riding.
The police informed that during the initial interrogation they revealed that the pistol was bought from Dimapur in Nagaland and had plans to sell them in Assam.