Assam: Mentally Challenged Youth Stabbed to Death in Cachar

A mentally challenged youth was stabbed to death in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday.

The horrible murder was reported at Rukni Tea Estate where the deceased, identified as Nirmal Nath, was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.

According to sources, Nath was mentally disturbed boy.

A person, identified Biswajit Kalindi, has been accused in connection to the case.

Nath came in front of a tea shop owned by Kalindi following which the tea shopper asked him to leave.

Due to this reason they got involved in a fight and enraged Kalindi stabbed Nath from behind.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and arrested Kalindi in connection to the case.