Assam: Mentally Challenged Youth Stabbed to Death in Cachar

The horrible murder was reported at Rukni Tea Estate where the deceased, identified as Nirmal Nath, was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.
A mentally challenged youth was stabbed to death in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday.

According to sources, Nath was mentally disturbed boy.

A person, identified Biswajit Kalindi, has been accused in connection to the case.

Nath came in front of a tea shop owned by Kalindi following which the tea shopper asked him to leave.

Due to this reason they got involved in a fight and enraged Kalindi stabbed Nath from behind.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and arrested Kalindi in connection to the case.

