MHA Delegation Visits Flood-Hit Assam To Assess Damage

A delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday arrived in Guwahati and held a meeting with officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to assess the damage caused by recent floods and landslides in the state.

This year, the flood hit many parts of Assam and affected almost 3.46 lakh people and 247 villages

During the meeting, it was discussed that to accelerate an effective damage assessment, IMCT members will be divided into two groups for visiting the relevant affected districts.

The first group consists of team leader Ravinesh Kumar, FA, NDMA, Anjali Maurya, Assistant Director, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Adelbert Sungi, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and accompanied by P. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, IAS, Jt. Secretary and Jt. CEO, ASDMA will visit Cachar and Dima Hasao districts on May 27 and May 28, 2022.

The second group included Jintu Das, Jt. Director, Ministry of Agriculture, Ajay Kumar Sinha, Supt. Engineer, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Kailash Shankla, Under Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India will visit Darrang, Nagaon, and Hojai districts on May 27 and May 28, 2022.

According to official flood report, two people lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking to death toll to 30. While 25 of them died to floods, five others died due to landslide incidents.

Currently, 5,61,149 populations of 956 villages in 12 districts remain affected.

A total of 47139.12 hectares crop areas have been affected and 295 relief camps and 70 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas. A total of 66,836 inmates are staying in these centres.

