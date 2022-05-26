Guwahati: Youth Found Hanging Inside House In Chandmari

A 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Krishna apartment in Chandmari area.

The deceased, identified as Kaushik Goswami (25), was a B.com pass out.

Sources said that Goswami had been battling depression for the last one month and had also distanced himself from many of his friends.

Meanwhile, police reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

