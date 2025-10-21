Midnight Inferno Ravages Dhubri Market; Goods Worth 70 Lakh Reduced to Ashes

A devastating fire broke out late on Diwali night in Dhubri town, causing massive damage to property and reducing several shops to ashes. The incident occurred at around 1:30 AM at the Hawker Market in Dhubri Bazaar.

According to local sources, the fire spread rapidly and within minutes around 14 shops were completely gutted. Among the shops destroyed were garment stores, bag shops, and firecracker outlets, all of which were reduced to ashes in the inferno.

Teams from the Dhubri district administration, police, and Dhubri Municipal Board rushed to the spot and launched immediate fire control operations.

Fire services worked through the night to prevent the blaze from spreading further.

Though no casualties or injuries have been reported, the fire caused massive financial losses. Preliminary estimates suggest that property worth 50 to 70 lakh was destroyed in the incident.

The fire also threatened two adjacent buildings, which narrowly escaped major damage as flames reached dangerously close. Panic spread in the area as residents feared the situation could spiral out of control.

