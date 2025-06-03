Mild Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Assam’s Kamrup

A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday evening, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Advertisment

Tremors were also felt in parts of Guwahati city, though no damage or injuries have been reported so far.

The quake was recorded at 8:25 PM IST, with its epicenter located at latitude 26.13°N and longitude 91.72°E. It originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface.

The NCS confirmed the seismic event via a post on X, stating: "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 03/06/2025 20:25:43 IST, Lat: 26.13 N, Long: 91.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kamrup, Assam."

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents to stay alert, though there are no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage.

Also Read: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan in Early Hours; No Damage Reported