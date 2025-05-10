4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan in Early Hours; No Damage Reported

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan at 1:44 AM on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was felt in parts of the country, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

Advertisment

The quake was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, which typically increases the likelihood of noticeable surface tremors and potential aftershocks.

This latest seismic activity comes just days after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolted regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday, prompting concerns over a series of minor but closely timed tremors in the region.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, although no emergency alerts have been issued so far.

Also Read: Series of Earthquakes Jolt Asia; Tremors Felt from Tajikistan to Myanmar and Papua New Guinea