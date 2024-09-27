Militant Outfit of Assam LDCM Likely to Surrender on Sept 28

Liberal Democratic Council of Misingland (LDCM), a militant outfit of Assam, which was formed with the demand for a separate Mising state is expected to surrender on September 28.
The outfit is likely to surrender near the Mising Bane Kebaang in Dhemaji district’s Jonai, sources said. This move comes as the militant group prepares to reconsider its stance and returning to its roots.
LDCM's cadres have already set up a temporary camp in Jonai and are preparing to surrender. According to LDCM's Central General Secretary, Jayanta Patir, approximately 70 members are currently stationed at a makeshift camp in the region, where military drills are ongoing.
Notably, the LDCM, which was established in 2009 in Gohpur, has been in discussions with the government since 2015 regarding their demands for a separate Mising state, informed Patir. The outfit also plans to announce its return to the mainstream through talks scheduled during the upcoming meeting with the Mising Bane Kebaang in Jonai, he added.
Further, the General Secretary also stated that the armed group currently comprises over 3,000 members and is expected to outline its future plans during this meeting. Additionally, he warned that if discussions fail to yield satisfactory results, the LDCM may resort to military confrontation once again.