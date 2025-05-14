Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Ramps Up Flood Vigil, Threatens Action

As monsoon clouds loom large over Assam, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting at Jal Bhawan, Basistha, to assess the state’s readiness to tackle floods and erosion. The meeting, attended by top officials of the Water Resources Department, FREMAA, engineers, and contractors, focused on accelerating flood protection works and ensuring full preparedness across vulnerable zones.

With a firm tone, Minister Hazarika made it clear that "negligence in implementation will not be tolerated", as he reviewed the stock and strategic placement of flood-fighting materials like geo bags, porcupines, and other essential equipment. He instructed that these materials must be adequately stocked and deployed in all 216 high-risk sites identified through field surveys.

“Timely action is crucial. Delays can cost lives and property,” Hazarika said, emphasizing that work must proceed without interruption and within the stipulated deadlines. He warned that any laxity would invite strict accountability measures.

The Minister also announced that he would personally visit project sites for on-ground inspections to ensure that work is progressing as per plan. Stressing the importance of coordination among all stakeholders, he said, “Protecting the people from floods is not just a duty—it’s a commitment.”

Senior officials including Water Resources Special Chief Secretary Syedain Abbasi, FREMAA CEO Dr. Jeevan B., and the department’s Chief Engineer were present during the review. The meeting underlined the Assam government's proactive stance on disaster preparedness, especially in flood-prone regions, where every moment counts during the monsoon season.

