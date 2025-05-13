Pijush Hazarika Orders Engineer's Suspension Over Subpar Work in Darrang

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday conducted an inspection of crucial embankment projects in Darrang district and ordered the immediate suspension of a departmental engineer for gross negligence and procedural violations.

Advertisment

Braving inclement weather, the Minister began his visit at the Brahmaputra River embankment site, where a 5-kilometre stretch between Charenghat PWD Road and Rangamati is under construction at an estimated cost of Rs 12.50 crore. The project, designed to mitigate annual flood risks, is considered vital for protecting lives and livelihoods in the region. Reviewing the ongoing work, Hazarika directed officials to accelerate completion and assured that the installation of sluice gates—critical to effective flood control—would be addressed in the subsequent development phase.

The Minister later proceeded to Sipajhar, where a more extensive Rs 17.70 crore project is underway to construct a 20-kilometre embankment along both banks of the Dimila River, spanning from Sareng to Duikhutimukh. There, he encountered serious concerns raised by local residents regarding the quality of construction.

Villagers alleged that standard construction protocols—particularly the mandatory use of rollers to compact soil—had been blatantly ignored. Upon physical verification, Hazarika confirmed the allegations, noting that the embankment was indeed being built without adherence to technical norms, thereby compromising structural integrity and raising the spectre of public fund misuse.

Terming the lapse as “unacceptable,” Minister Hazarika took swift action, directing the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department to immediately suspend the engineer responsible for supervising the project. He also called for stringent legal action against the contractor involved in the substandard execution of the work.

“The government has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to public safety and mismanagement in essential infrastructure projects,” Hazarika said, assuring residents that the embankment would be reconstructed as per approved technical standards. He reiterated that negligence in flood control measures will not be condoned under any circumstances.

Emphasizing the state government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, Hazarika urged all departmental officials to remain vigilant and execute their responsibilities with the utmost integrity. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the focus is on delivery, discipline, and accountability,” he added.