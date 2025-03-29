Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass Apologizes Amid FIR Over Controversial Remark

Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass has issued an apology to the people of Assam after facing backlash over a controversial remark made during a press interaction in Goalpara.

Addressing the issue in Pathsala on Saturday, Dass expressed deep regret, admitting that his statement was an unintended slip of the tongue and unconstitutional in nature. He assured that such remarks would not be repeated in the future.

Meanwhile, the Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad (AJSYP) has lodged an FIR against Dass at Dispur Police Station, accusing him of making derogatory and unconstitutional comments against the Scheduled Caste community.

The alleged remarks were made during an election meeting of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

