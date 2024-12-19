Assam Minister Ranjeet Dass' Convoy Involved In Accident; 1 Injured

Two vehicles belonging to the convoy of Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass was involved in an accident on Thursday in Guwahati while the minister was on his way to attend the weekly cabinet meeting. The accident has left at least one person with grievous injuries, as per reports.

Advertisment

The panchayat and rural development minister was travelling from Dhubri when the accident occurred near Nalapara along the national highway. Dass was reportedly in another vehicle and escaped unhurt from the incident.

As per the reports, a vehicle of the minister’s convoy suddenly lost control and hit another vehicle, an Innova with registration AS 01 DW 1602, which in turn hit another convoy vehicle. Both vehicles of Ranjeet Dass’ convoy had registrations AS 01 AR 0241 and AS 01 FH 2680.

One person in the Innova was reportedly injured in the incident and has been identified as Sahanur Ali. He was rushed for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, Ranjeet Dass reached the meeting and attended it. He later posted on X writing, "Attended today's cabinet meeting in Guwahati, chaired by Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Dangoriya. A series of pivotal decisions were made, paving the way for a brighter future for our state."

Attended today’s Cabinet meeting in Guwahati, chaired by Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Dangoriya.



A series of pivotal decisions were made, paving the way for a brighter future for our state. pic.twitter.com/GYLvc9aXXT — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) December 19, 2024

Also Read: Assam Police Vehicle in CM Sarma’s Convoy Meets with Accident