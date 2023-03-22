Minor Boy Beaten to Death for Playing Mobile Games in Assam’s Cachar

In a shocking incident, a minor boy was beaten to death for playing games on a mobile phone in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Jarailtola area of Borkhola where the 13-year-old minor boy, identified as Panna Nath, was playing video games on his mobile phone at a neighbor’s house when the accused, identified as Deepak Nath, asked him to stop playing games. The situation escalated as the two got involved in an argument.

The deceased’s family members alleged that Deepak chased Panna and beat him mercilessly.

Following the incident, Panna’s mother reached the spot and rushed him to Borkhola hospital in critical condition for treatment.

The hospital authorities after checking his condition referred him to Silchal Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment.

Unfortunately, after reaching SMCH, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased lodged a complaint at Borkhala Police Station against Deepak Nath for allegedly murdering his child.

Based on the complaint filed, the police have initiated a probe into the matter.

The incident has caused a stir in the area.