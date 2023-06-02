Minor Boy, Biker Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Assam

A minor boy and a biker died in separate road accidents that occurred in Assam on Friday.
According to information received, the child died after being hit by a speeding dumper truck at Aylabari in Karimganj district.
The deceased child, identified as Muraduddin, was on his way towards a mosque in the vicinity when he was hit by the dumper truck, killing him on the spot.
In another incident, a biker died after colliding head-on with a Tata Magic van atop Sadarghat flyover in Silchar under Cachar district.
The deceased biker has been identified as one Suman Das, a resident of Dudhpatil Part 6 village.