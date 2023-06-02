Assam

Minor Boy, Biker Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Assam

According to information received, the child died after being hit by a speeding dumper truck at Aylabari in Karimganj district.
Minor Boy, Biker Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Assam
Minor Boy, Biker Killed In Separate Road Accidents In AssamREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Bureau

A minor boy and a biker died in separate road accidents that occurred in Assam on Friday. 

According to information received, the child died after being hit by a speeding dumper truck at Aylabari in Karimganj district. 

The deceased child, identified as Muraduddin, was on his way towards a mosque in the vicinity when he was hit by the dumper truck, killing him on the spot. 

In another incident, a biker died after colliding head-on with a Tata Magic van atop Sadarghat flyover in Silchar under Cachar district. 

The deceased biker has been identified as one Suman Das, a resident of Dudhpatil Part 6 village.

Minor Boy, Biker Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Assam
Assam: Three Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Bilasipara
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/minor-boy-biker-killed-in-separate-road-accidents-in-assam
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com