Minor Boy Electrocuted to Death in Doom Dooma, AATSA Alleges ASEB’s Negligence

In a tragic incident, a minor boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a high-voltage wire in Assam’s Doom Dooma.
The incident occurred at the Tara Tea Estate in Doom Dooma while the boy was returning back from school on Wednesday afternoon. According to information received, the minor boy has been identified as Deb Nayak, the son of a Bishnu Nayak, a resident of the tea estate.
As per reports, Deb Nayak was electrocuted while he tried to remove a wire and cross the road while returning back from school earlier today.
Right after the incident occurred, the All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) leveled serious allegations against the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) claiming that the tragic incident occurred due to the negligence of the department authorities.
As per allegation, the electricity connection was not snapped while the wire was lying in the street. The AATSA has also demanded an FIR to be lodged against the ASEB and warned that if such incidents occur in the future, they would be compelled to take strict action against the department.