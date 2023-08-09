AATSA Suspends Leader Accused of Torturing Minor Domestic Help

The student leader of All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) who accused of torturing minor domestic help has been placed under suspension by the body on Tuesday.
This comes hours after the incident of the leader, Maneswar Saura and his wife torturing the minor domestic help came to light.
The incident was reported from Kakopathar town in Assam’s Tinsukia district where the domestic help was poured boiling water on her body leaving her with severe burn injuries.
The wife of the leader who is a teacher by profession is also accused of causing physical harm to the minor girl. Her face was swollen on one side, indicating that she was might have been punched or slapped with great force.
It is learned that the minor girl hails from Moran in Dibrugarh district and had been employed at the house of the accused as a domestic help.
The minor girl, whose name has been withheld, narrated the entire ordeal to Kakopathar police, following which a case was registered against the husband-wife duo.