Minor Earthquake of 3.6 on Richter Scale in Jorhat

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.
Tremors were felt in the neighbouring regions, too. The quake struck at around 9:03 am with a depth of 50 Km.
Taking to Twitter, the official account of the National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 09:03:09 IST, Lat: 26.54 & Long: 94.23, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 23km S of Jorhat, Assam, India.”
However, no casualties or destruction of property has been reported yet.
Last week, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale jolted Assam early on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 3:59 am today, at 10 km depth in Kamrup district. There were no reports of any damage to property, or loss of lives due to the earthquake.