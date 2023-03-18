Minor Earthquake of 3.6 on Richter Scale in Jorhat

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology informed.

Tremors were felt in the neighbouring regions, too. The quake struck at around 9:03 am with a depth of 50 Km.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 09:03:09 IST, Lat: 26.54 & Long: 94.23, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 23km S of Jorhat, Assam, India.”