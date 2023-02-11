Minor Girl Found Hanging Inside House in Assam’s Mankachar

Sensation gripped Assam’s Mankachar after the body of a minor girl was found hanging on Saturday.

The girl is suspected to have committed suicide in connection to a child marriage-related case.

The deceased minor girl was a resident of Asamer Alga village.

The locals of the area admitted the girl to the Hatsingimari Civil Hospital after her body was recovered this morning. However, doctors of the hospital declared her dead.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe is underway by the Mankachar Police.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has launched statewide crackdown on child marriage where as many as 2,789 people have been arrested so far.