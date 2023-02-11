Assam

Minor Girl Found Hanging Inside House in Assam’s Mankachar

The girl is suspected to have committed suicide in connection to a child marriage-related case.
Representative image
Representative image
Pratidin Time

Sensation gripped Assam’s Mankachar after the body of a minor girl was found hanging on Saturday.

The girl is suspected to have committed suicide in connection to a child marriage-related case.

The deceased minor girl was a resident of Asamer Alga village.

The locals of the area admitted the girl to the Hatsingimari Civil Hospital after her body was recovered this morning. However, doctors of the hospital declared her dead.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and a probe is underway by the Mankachar Police.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has launched statewide crackdown on child marriage where as many as 2,789 people have been arrested so far.

Representative image
7th LinkedIn Local Guwahati to be Organized on Feb 18
Mankachar Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com