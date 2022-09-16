Assam

Minor Girl Gang-Raped For 2 Days In Assam's Nagaon

Minor girl abducted, raped by six men for days in Assam's Nagaon | REPRESENTATIVE
A minor schoolgirl in Assam’s Nagaon district was allegedly raped by six men over the course of two days, officials informed on Thursday.

The superintendent of Nagaon BP Civil Hospital Dr. L C Nath informed that the 16-year-old girl was brought in an e-rickshaw by a youth in a semi-conscious state.

He said, “We have begun our medical investigation and she is under treatment.”

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Nagaon Civil Hospital Police Outpost and initiated a probe into the matter, a senior official said.

While speaking to reporters at the hospital, the girl said that she had been abducted by some miscreants on Tuesday when she was waiting for an e-rickshaw to return home from school.

She said, “They took me to an unidentified place in a vehicle and tied my mouth, hands and legs. A total of six persons confined me for two days and raped me repeatedly.”

