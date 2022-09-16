Tamil Nadu Refuses To Return Tortured Jumbo Joymala To Assam

Following a war of words between the governments of Assam and Tamil Nadu over the ill treatment of Joymala on Thursday, the latter has refused to return the leased tusker back to Assam.

Replying to a PIL filed by the Assam government, the government in Tamil Nadu told the Madras High Court that it will not return the leased elephants.

This came a day after the Assam government moved the Gauhati High Court after reports of the elephants sent from the state to Tamil Nadu being tortured, seeking directions to bring the elephants back, especially temple elephant Joymala.

A major controversy erupted following animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) releasing a video that claimed that Joymala was being subjected to cruelty at a Tamil Nadu temple.

However, the government in the southern state moved to deny all accusations in the matter. Additionally, the environment and forest ministry backed the claims of the Tamil Nadu government that the jumbo was doing well.