Minor Girl Raped By Step-Father In Guwahati

In a heinous incident, a 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her own step-father in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused step-father, identified as Ravi Vawel, allegedly drugged the victim girl before committing the heinous crime when nobody else is at home.

A neighbour alleged that Vawel had been committing the crime since a long time but was never reported.

The minor girl, a student of class 10, is the daughter of Vawel’s second wife, with whom he is currently living with.

The incident was reported in Bhaskar Nagar area of Chandmari.

Vawel was later arrested on the basis of complaint lodged by the son of his first wife, Sumon Vawel, sources said.

More details awaited.

Also Read: Selfie On Bridge Turns Fatal For Family Of Five In Assam