Selfie On Bridge Turns Fatal For Family Of Five In Assam

Clicking a selfie proved fatal for a family of five as a speeding truck crashed into them and grievously injuring them at Narayan Setu in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

As per sources, the family was taking selfies on the bridge with their car parked by the side when suddenly a speeding truck bearing registration number ‘AS 27C 8411’ hit their car, injuring all of them who were in the vicinity.

The injured include women and also a child, the source said, adding that they have been admitted to a hospital in Goalpara in critical condition.

All of the victims belonged to Dubapara in Goalpara district, the source added.

It may be mentioned that the truck was filled with gas cylinders when the accident occurred and fortunately the situation didn’t turn for the worse.

Naranarayan Setu is the third bridge to have been constructed over the Brahmaputra River in Assam. It connects Jogighopa of Bongaigaon District on the north with Pancharatna, a town of Goalpara District on the south.

